5 Seconds of Summer’s Michael Clifford Seemingly Addresses Sexual Assault Allegation, Other Past Controversies

5 Seconds of Summer member Michael Clifford has apologized for his past controversies as well as seemingly addressed a recent sexual assault allegation made against him.

The Australian guitarist tweeted an apology on Sunday (June 14) for nonspecific past mistakes. Both he and the band were trending globally on Twitter after he addressed his past indiscretions.

"I am so f--king sorry for all the dumb s--t I did when I was younger," the 24-year-old 5SOS member began. "I am a different person now with a much better understanding of the world. Some people have access to a digital megaphone a bit earlier than they should, unfortunately, I was one of them."

"I am so sorry for hurting anyone. It was never my intention," he continued. "I was so naive and I am embarrassed and I am beyond sorry. I will continue to be better and I will continue to change. I never want to hurt anyone again."

Shortly after his apology, a Twitter user made a sexual assault claim against Clifford, accusing him of touching her inappropriately during a 2013 concert while the band was opening for One Direction on the Take Me Home Tour.

"Holy s--t. I am heartbroken to read these things that are being said - they are just BEYOND untrue," he wrote, seemingly referencing the claim. "I was never allowed in the crowd I only ever watched at [the] front of house [soundboard] - and I would've never EVER done that. I [would] NEVER do anything like that. I'm so f--king upset."

When another fan asked Clifford if he could explain more about what happened, he responded, "I really just don't know what I can even say. People are asking me to explain but how can I explain something that I was never involved with in the first place? I truly want to give you what you're asking from me but what more can I say?"

He then shared a YouTube video of the band getting mobbed seven years ago. "This is what life was like in 2013 - please understand it would've been logistically impossible for me to get through a crowd at a show I just played at," he explained. "I'm not trying to be defensive I promise this is just so completely false."

See his tweets, below.