Abandoned Dog Jumps Into Police Car With Alarming Note Attached to Collar: ‘Please Help’

Police in Platteville, Wis., were shocked when a seemingly stray dog hopped into a police car with a heartbreaking note attached to its collar.

Last week, officers from the Platteville Police Department responded to a call about a loose dog in Moundview Park. When they arrived, the dog ran right up to the police cruiser and hopped in.

"This sweet girl came right over to the officer and jumped in the squad," the police department wrote via Facebook, alongside a photo of the dog.

"Upon further inspection, the officer discovered this note attached to the pink collar the dog was wearing. We are asking for the public's assistance in finding Lola's original 'owners.' We would like to speak with them. Thank you in advance," the post continued.

Attached to the dog's collar was a handwritten note that read: "Please help, take me to a shelter. My name is Lola."

See below:

The Platteville Police Department have handed Lola off to a nearby shelter while they investigate the matter.

In an update on Facebook, authorities shared that "Lola has not been adopted yet."

Lola is currently available for adoption through the Platteville Vet Clinic. Interested parties can contact the clinic at 608-349-6726.

It is illegal to abandon an animal in Platteville, according to a local municipal ordinance.

READ MORE: Dog ‘High as a Kite’ on Meds Delights Internet With Hilarious Doggy Daycare Pic

On Facebook, users in the comments section applauded the police department for helping the dog.

"It’s very sad, but thank you to the Platteville police for taking care of Lola and for investigating this. There are so many places in the country where no one would have responded to this call and Lola would’ve been left on the streets, even if seen by law enforcement. I applaud your efforts," one user wrote. "You never know what is going on with people. So many judging. Maybe they’re homeless or have no money. Could just be they were trying to do better for this pup. Was it the best choice? No. But maybe it was the only one they had. Glad she’s in good hands now. Owners are probably too scared to come forward," another person commented.