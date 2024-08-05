That New Alphabet Song is Going Viral Again Because ‘Tis the Season

Remember when that new version of the iconic Alphabet Song materialized during the pandemic in 2020? Well, with a new school year closing in, it seems to be going viral again.

The Alphabet Song is so near and dear to our hearts, sharing the same tune as Twinkle Twinkle Little Star and Baa Baa Black Sheep. Personally changing this beloved children's song feels quite blasphemous.

I saw an article from ABC News (how ironic) pop up introducing this song to us. Interesting the article doesn't say where this different version originated but I happen to know and will share in a minute.

Meanwhile, it was a mom on TikTok that shared this viral sensation during stay-at-home in 2020 when her kids started singing. For many it was the first time we, too, had ever heard this version of the ABC's.

Here's where they differ.

While singing our ABC's, it all changes during the 'LMNOP' portion. This is so those letters don't run together sounding like a made-up word 'elemenopee.'

This change means the melody is completely different now. Here's that TikTok video. See if you can sing along, then I'll tell you who actually created this version.

How did you do?

I mean the song becomes unrecognizable to the end, especially with that new closing line of 'Now I never will forget how to say my alphabet.'

According to the In The Know website the original alphabet song was called The A.B.C. first copyrighted in 1835 by Charles Bradlee. However, according to the Huffington Post, the change happened when a musician, songwriter, and teacher that simply goes by the name Matt introduced it on his Dream English YouTube channel.

He has an entire online learning website, too.

He said his version is not only clarifies the L M N O P letters, but also helps young kids learning English as a second language or children with learning disabilities. Knowing this you can't help but applaud Matt for thinking outside the box.

Most of us still sing it in our head from time to time when we're trying to place something alphabetically so no matter how children learn it, it all works the same.

