Abigail Breslin is mourning the loss of her dad after losing him to COVID-19.

On Friday (Feb. 26), Breslin's father, Michael, passed away following a battle with COVID-19. Taking to Instagram the same night to mourn his death, Breslin posted a heartfelt caption about her late father alongside photos of them together.

"My daddy... Oh wow. Hard to write this. Harder than I thought. I'm in shock and devastation," the 24-year-old actress wrote. "At 6:32 PM EST, my sweet, perfect, amazing, heroic, wonderful dada passed away after my family and I said goodbye."

She then revealed the the cause of his passing: "It was COVID-19 that cut my sweet daddy's life too short."

"I appreciate more than you know, the love and support my family and I have received. Mostly I want to remember my dad for who he was," she continued. "My dad was a hilarious, boisterous, tenacious, rebellious, intelligent, sweet, incredible human being. He loved life. He loved his family. He loved the simple things..."

Breslin went onto name things that brought her father joy: "A cup of coffee (black, heated up for 66 seconds ... a good Knish (but ONLY in the winter) ... BBQ'ing (and while we loved brown mustard he only wanted French's Yellow) ... Breyer's ice cream (strawberry, vanilla, and chocolate NEO style) ... doowop songs, specifically 'I Wonder Why' by Dion & The Belmonts and 'Under the Boardwalk' by The Drifters."

"He loved dogs and cats and all animals, and he especially loved hearing funny stories about my pets in particular," she added. "He'd always say, 'Abba Dabba, you've got that animal lover in you just like me.'"

The actress shared that her father loved "taking pictures, and flying planes, and good dinners, and music from the '50s and '60s, and good couches, and Kenyan mountain coffee, and funny YouTube videos, and email threads, and weird poems, and politics, and he loved me, and he loved my brothers, and he loved my mom."

"And we loved him. And we always will. I miss you daddy. I can't wait to see you again. I won't ever, ever, ever forget you," she concluded. "To the moon and back Dada... Love, yours forever, Abs."

Her brother, Spencer Breslin, an actor known for his roles in The Cat in the Hat (2003) and The Santa Clause franchise, also posted on Instagram to commemorate his late father.

"How do you say goodbye to your father? I’m not sure, but I love this photo," the 28-year-old actor wrote. "I love this man that helped bring me into this world and raised me and loved my mother and my two amazing siblings. Death is the one thing we all have in common, but never expect. Love you, Dad. Forever and ever. Mike Breslin 5/14/1942-2/26/2021."

On Feb. 10, Abigail Breslin asked her Instagram followers for prayers directed towards her father, who had been hospitalized after testing positive for COVID-19. "Hi guys. Unfortunately, this post isn't one I ever thought I would have to make," she wrote. "I'm asking for prayers and positivity sent this way for my daddy, Michael who tested positive for COVID-19 this morning and had to be placed on a ventilator."

"We are continuing to stay positive and know he's under great care. I'm extremely thankful for the nurses and doctors who are working hard to make sure he fights this virus," she continued, noting that she holds "faith that things will turn around at any moment, but in the meantime, please continue to wear your masks and follow COVID protocol."