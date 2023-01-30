Abigail Breslin Just Got Married! Who Is Her Husband?

Abigail Breslin is married!

The 26-year-old actress best known for her role on TV series Scream Queens, as well as her work as a child star in the 2000s in films such as Signs and Little Miss Sunshine, announced the news via Instagram Sunday (Jan. 29).

"Ya girl got married y’all," Breslin captioned an Instagram pic showing off her glittering engagement ring and wedding band.

In another post, Breslin can be seen dancing with her new husband.

"01.28.23 ... married my bestest friend. More dress/hair/makeup details and photos to come," she captioned the photo, tagging bridal designer Simin Couture.

Celebrities flooded the comments with congratulations, including Sarah Hyland and Debra Messing.

"Mazel Tov!!!!!!" Messing wrote, while Hyland gushed, "GORG."

"Yayayayayay!! Congratulations!!!!" Rosario Dawson commented.

"ABBBBIE!!!!!!!!! CONGRATULATIONS," Dance Moms star Christi Lukasiak wrote.

Breslin's Scream Queens co-star Niecy Nash-Betts and actress Elle Fanning both left strings of emojis.

Meanwhile, on his own Instagram account, Kunyansky posted a candid photo of himself and Breslin, calling her his "second half" in the caption.

Who Is Abigail Breslin's Husband, Ira Kunyansky?

Abigail Breslin's husband, Ira Kunyansky, is reportedly a cryptocurrency investor who was born in Ukraine, per Newsweek. He is Jewish.

The businessman's Instagram bio currently reads: "Took a bite out of AAPL in '09. Crypto connoisseur."

According to Newsweek, Kunyansky is a big New England Patriots fan.

When Did Abigail Breslin Get Engaged?

The couple got engaged in 2022.

Abigail Breslin revealed the news via Instagram on Feb. 22. "I was like, 'duh.' #engagedyall," she captioned the announcement, showing off her ring.

"Congrats! Abs and ira!!!" fellow actor Spencer Breslin, the Scream Queens star's older brother, commented on the post.

When Did Abigail Breslin Start Dating Ira Kunyansky?

The couple made things social media official around August 2017 when Abigail Breslin began sharing photos of Ira Kunyansky on her Instagram account.

The two have appeared on each others' social media pages ever since, even using the nickname "babekin" for each other.