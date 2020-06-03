‘Glee’ Actor Samantha Marie Ware Accuses Lea Michele of Traumatizing Her on Set

Lea Michele has been accused of cruel and aggressive behavior by her former Glee co-star Samantha Marie Ware.

On Saturday (May 29), Michele, who portrayed Rachel Berry on the hit show between 2009 and 2015, tweeted her support for the Black Lives Matter movement. On Monday (June 1), Ware responded to the tweet with her shocking account of the time on set she spent with Michele.

“LMAO REMEMBER WHEN YOU MADE MY FIRST TELEVISION GIG A LIVING HELL?!?! CAUSE I'LL NEVER FORGET," Ware, who portrayed Jane Hayward on the series, wrote.

“I BELIEVE YOU TOLD EVERYONE THAT IF [YOU] HAD THE OPPORTUNITY YOU WOULD 'S--T IN MY WIG!' AMONGST OTHER TRAUMATIC MICROAGGRESSIONS THAT MADE ME QUESTION A CAREER IN HOLLYWOOD," Ware continued.

After Ware spoke out, other Glee alums and various co-stars of Michele's quickly took to Twitter to speak about the actor's alleged behavior.

Amber Riley, who played Mercedes Jones, posted three GIFs of herself directly after Ware's comments, seemingly commenting on the situation with a show of solidarity and agreement.

Yvette Nicole Brown, who starred in The Mayor alongside Michele, responded to Ware's original tweet, "I felt every one of those capital letters."

Alex Newell, who portrayed Unique Adams on Glee, responded to both women with, "felt like claps!!"

Dabier Snell, who guest-starred on a 2014 episode, also chimed in, claiming Michele wouldn't let her "sit at the table with the other cast members" during her time on Glee because she "'didn't belong there.'"

"F--K YOU LEA," Snell tweeted to Michele.

"Did somebody say cockroaches?" Jeanté Godlock tweeted. "Because that’s what she used to refer to the background as on the set of Glee. But we grow up and we don’t stay background forever sooooo..."

Some of Michele's former Scream Queens co-stars also weighed in: Abigail Breslin favorited two tweets concerning the accusations, while Keke Palmer unfollowed Michele from Instagram.

After Ware posted her account on June 1, Michele was released from her HelloFresh sponsorship deal.

On Wednesday (June 3), Michele responded to the accusations in both an Instagram post and a statement to People.

Michele told the outlet that she does not remember making the alleged statement to Ware, but that "what matters is that I clearly acted in ways which hurt other people."

"One of the most important lessons of the last few weeks is that we need to take the time to listen and learn about other people's perspectives and any role we have played or anything we can do to help address the injustices that they face," Michele said.

She added, "The responses I received to what I posted have made me also focus specifically on how my own behavior towards fellow cast members was perceived by them."

Michele said that she has "never judged others by their background or color of their skin" but that that's "not really the point."

The actress also apologized indirectly to her former co-stars.

"Whether it was my privileged position and perspective that caused me to be perceived as insensitive or inappropriate at times or whether it was just my immaturity and me just being unnecessarily difficult, I apologize for my behavior and for any pain which I have caused," she told the outlet. "We all can grow and change and I have definitely used these past several months to reflect on my own shortcomings."

See some of the tweets against Lea Michele and her full apology, below.