Keke Palmer’s Boyfriend Roasted After Publicly Shaming Her for ‘Showcasing Booty Cheeks’ as as Mom

Keke Palmer's boyfriend Darius Daulton, who is the father of the actress-singer's baby, felt the wrath of social media after publicly shaming Palmer about an outfit she recently wore.

On Tuesday (July 4), Palmer attended Usher's residency concert in Las Vegas, where she wore a gorgeous sheer black dress with a bodysuit underneath.

When Twitter page RNB RADAR posted a video of Palmer being serenaded by and dancing with Usher, Daulton — real name Darius Jackson — retweeted the footage and shamed her for her outfit choice.

"It’s the outfit tho... you a mom," he chastised in one tweet.

A few hours after people online called him out for being controlling and slut-shaming Palmer so publicly, Daulton doubled down on his stance.

"We live in a generation where a man of the family doesn’t want the wife [and] mother to his kids to showcase booty cheeks to please others [and] he gets told how much of a hater he is. This is my family [and] my representation. I have standards [and] morals to what I believe," Daulton tweeted.

Following his staunch statement, the backlash against Daulton only grew on social media, where he continued to get called out and clowned by the public.

Daulton's Twitter account has since been deleted.

As for Palmer, the NOPE star has not directly commented on the clownish behavior of her baby's father, but she did share some candid shots from her time at Usher's residency.

"I wish I had taken more pictures but we were running late! I am telling y'all right now, if you haven't seen @usher YOU MUST GO!" the unbothered star wrote alongside photos of her outfit and the event.

Palmer welcomed a baby boy, Leodis Andrellton Jackson, on February 27.