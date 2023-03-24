13 Former Child Stars Turning 30 in 2023

It may be hard to believe but many of the child actors you grew up watching on your TV screen and computer as a kid are now all grown up. In fact, a number of popular child stars are even turning 30 this year!

Kids who grew up in the 2000s and early 2010s will likely remember many of the familiar faces celebrating big birthdays in 2023.

From Cindy Lou Who actress-turned-rock star Taylor Momsen to Ariana Grande, who got her start playing the lovably ditzy Cat Valentine on Victorious and is a massive pop star today, these stars’ ages will likely make you do a double take as you wonder, “Where did the time go!?”

