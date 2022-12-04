Keke Palmer is going to be a mother!

On Saturday (Dec. 3), the True Jackson VP alum announced her pregnancy during her Saturday Night Live monologue. She is expecting her first child with boyfriend Darius Daulton Jackson.

"There's some rumors going around, people have been in my comments saying, 'Keke's having a baby, Keke's pregnant,' and I wanna set the record straight — I am!" Keke exclaimed before she opened her jacket to reveal her growing baby bump.

"I gotta say, though, it is bad when people on the internet spread rumors about you y'all, but it's even worse when they're correct," she continued. "I mean, like, I was trying so hard to keep it on the down low, 'cause I got a lot of stuff going on, you know?"

Keke counted this as "the biggest blessing" and is "so excited" "to be a mom."

"Even though some people feel a little weird about me having a baby cause I was a child actor, I just wanna say, look, I'm 29, I'm grown, I have sex, I own a home, I stormed the Capitol on January 6, you know? Things adults do," she joked.

So, who is the father, Darius Jackson? Darius is the brother of Insecure actor Sarunas Jackson, a show that Keke had a guest-starring role on. The future parents apparently met at Diddy and Issa Rae's Memorial Day Party back in May 2021 and went Instagram official in August 2021.

"It became more difficult to hide," Keke said on The Tamron Hall Show of her decision to post photos of him on her social media accounts. "We spend all this time together, and he really is my closest friend, so it just becomes a thing where I'm not gonna hide something that makes me happy. It's not gonna be everything you see, my job is my job, but at the end of the day this is somebody that is important to me so why not."

Although Keke and Darius have kept their relationship primarily out of the public eye, she did open up to Bustle about her partner.

“This is the happiest I’ve ever felt with someone,” she gushed. “So why would I go out of my way to hide this person? That’s a lot more work than just living in my life and being in my life.”

Although Darius has been quite mum about their relationship, he did share a heartfelt tribute to Keke in honor of her 28th birthday in September 2021.

“Never would’ve expected summer 2021 to turn out the way it did but here we are,” he began. “You’ve been a blessing from above & I thank you for showing me a lot of feelings i didn’t know i had in me & also seeing me as someone you can finally be yourself to.”