Fans Slam SZA, Keke Palmer for ‘Being Shady’ Toward Justin Bieber

Fans are unhappy after SZA, Keke Palmer and Issa Rae threw some shade at Justin Bieber during a recent Hot Ones Versus episode.

During the promotional appearance for their movie One of Them Days, Rae asked the "Saturn" singer to rank three artists she's collaborated with in order of least to most talented.

Her options included Bieber, Rihanna and Kendrick Lamar, and if she refused to answer the question she had to eat a hot wing.

"Damn, that's crazy," Palmer commented.

"Actually, I think they're all equally talented," SZA said diplomatically before eating an "incredibly hot" chicken wing.

"All you had to do was say Justin Bieber," Rae quipped, implying that Bieber is the least talented among the three options.

The three stars burst into laughter.

Bieber and SZA collaborated on an acoustic version of her song "Snooze" in 2023 and he has posted songs from her new album SOS Deluxe: LANA on his Instagram Stories recently.

Fans of the two artists were not happy with the subtle diss.

"I know they just having little jokey jokes but I really dislike when people sit up here and disrespect Justin and people he love so much just sit there and laugh along with it…. It weird. He over here promoting sza’s whole album on insta but ok ????" one fan tweeted.

"Idk this is hella disrespectful. Mind you Justin been doing nothing than supporting sza. Weird as f--k," another fan agreed on X (formerly Twitter).

"Hailey [Bieber] you can stop posting sza’s music all the time now girl," another fan joked.

"I love Sza but for her to laugh at Justin like that when he has done nothing but show her AND her album love..that just don’t sit right with my spirit," someone else tweeted.

"Sad. It’s always the people around you who end up thinking less of you," one person tweeted with photos attached of times that Bieber worked with Palmer, Rae and SZA on different occasions.