Did Adam Levine Skip Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton’s Wedding?

Did Adam Levine attend Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton's wedding?

The newlyweds tied the knot on July 3, and while The Voice host Carson Daly officiated the ceremony, another Voice alum — Levine — apparently never made it to the event in Oklahoma.

Instead, Levine was spotted in Miami over the Fourth of July holiday weekend.

"He’s believed to be recording, we’re told," Page Six reported of Levine's absence from his pals' wedding. "Instead, he spent the weekend with his wife Behati Prinsloo and their daughters — and doing yoga."

In March, Levine told SiriusXM’s The Morning Mash Up that he was watching Late Night With Seth Meyers when he heard Shelton, the night's guest, tell Meyers that he wanted Maroon 5 to perform at his then-upcoming wedding. Shelton admitted that Levine just didn't know it just yet, and indeed, Levine was surprised by the interview, later joking that the couple couldn't afford him.

“No, they didn’t haven’t asked me yet,” Levine revealed at the time. “I would love to. First of all, I was just literally texting with them. I love them so much. Just so funny you mentioned them because I just texted them 10 minutes ago, just like, ‘I miss you guys. I love you guys.’ Yeah, they’re the best, dude. I would love to. I’d be honored. They won’t ask me though. They’ll probably get, like, Luke Bryan or somebody.”

Although they may not have had their dream wedding singer, Shelton did serenade his new bride during the ceremony. According to Daly, Stefani wrote extremely personal vows that made Daly tell Shelton to try and top her gesture.

“Guitar comes in, stool, next thing you know, he wrote her a song, and he sings her a song — while he’s crying — that he wrote specifically for her," Daly revealed on the Today Show. "‘Reach the Stars,’ I think it was called. Not a dry eye in the house, that was a highlight.”