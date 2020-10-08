Adam Sandler Honors Late ‘Grown Ups’ Co-Star Cameron Boyce in New Film

Adam Sandler pays tribute to his late Grown Ups co-star Cameron Boyce in his latest film.

Sandler stars in the newly released Netflix movie Hubie Halloween. During the end credits, a photo of Boyce appears along with a personal message from Sandler.

"In loving memory of Cameron Boyce," the screen reads. "Gone way too soon and one of the kindest, coolest, funniest, and most talented kids we knew. You live on forever in our hearts and are truly missed every day."

See the touching end screen tribute, below.

Boyce portrayed Sandler's son in both Grown Ups films. On July 6, 2019, Boyce passed away in his sleep after suffering from an epileptic seizure. He was just 20 years old.

Sandler also paid tribute to Boyce shortly after his passing. "Too young. Too sweet. Too funny. Just the nicest, more talented, and most decent kid around," he tweeted.

"Loved that kid," Sandler continued. Cared so much about his family. Cared so much about the world. Thank you, Cameron, for all you gave us. So much more was on the way. All our hearts are broken. Thinking of your amazing family and sending our deepest condolences."

See the post from 2019, below.