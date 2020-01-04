Adele and Harry Styles Were Spotted On Vacation Together Sparking Collaboration Rumors

Could a collab be in the works for these two pop stars? Adele and Harry Styles were spotted on vacation together alongside their friends, including host James Corden.

The 31-year-old and 25-year-old were photographed at the beach and at a restaurant on an island in the Caribbean, Anguilla.

Once the photos surfaced, fans immediately began to speculate that the pair could be working on a collaboration together. It has been reported that the "Someone Like You" singer has been working on her fourth studio album.

For Styles' 21st birthday, Adele gifted him her album, 21. Styles shared on BBC Radio 1, that he has been a longtime fan of her and her music. "I think she leads by example, she’s the biggest, she’s amazing, she’s the best so she should be the biggest," Styles gushed. "The thing with her is she’s a different thing, she’s just good at it, I like how she does everything, it looks very nice."

Styles just debuted his sophomore solo studio album Fine Line last month. Adele's last release was four years ago with her third studio album, 25.

See the photos of Styles and Adele vacationing, below.