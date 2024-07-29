How This Woman Ended Up in the Hospital Thanks to Her Air Conditioner

Many people love to sleep with an air conditioner or fan on when they sleep during the summertime, but this woman's story might make you hesitate.

British woman Liana Foster, 24, ended up in the hospital after sleeping with an air conditioner on.

She was on vacation in Antalya, Turkey, when she woke up with a sore throat, according to the New York Post.

She shared that she woke up "groggy" the next day and had white spots on her tonsils.

After being admitted to the hospital, Foster discovered that she had tonsillitis allegedly caused by the air conditioner.

She was put on an IV drip and given antibiotics to treat her sore throat.

Foster, who is a content creator and scientist, said, "I was really shaky. I couldn’t eat or drink. I thought it was COVID again. My temperature was bad, my body was aching."

"They said it can happen from the air conditioner. It’s been pretty dull for the last few days of holiday," she added.

She explained that they kept the air conditioner on while they slept each night, and attributed her illness to sleeping with her mouth open.

"The first night we had it [the air conditioner] on really low in the room. I think I sleep through my mouth more," she said.

She explained that she woke up feeling slightly bad one day but opted not to see a doctor until she woke up the next day feeling worse.

"They say it can be moldy air. The doctor said it was most likely from the air conditioner. I couldn’t consume oral antibiotics so I had to get injections for three days and twice a day. I was in a lot of pain," she revealed.

"I believe if we didn’t sleep with the air conditioner on, it would have been fine. I’ve had tonsillitis before but it has never been that bad," she went on.

"If bacteria travels down the throat, it can get to the heart and other organs," she warned.