Airline Employee Accused of Urinating on Passenger’s Late Mother’s Ashes

An airline employee apparently took a passenger’s items and urinated on them… including her deceased mother’s ashes.

TikTok user @S1llyS4lly posted the shocking story and hopes that it reaches Southwest Airlines, who she flew with and that she was "deeply concerned" for how it was handled. She explained that her guitar case, which was checked, did not turn up to her destination. It was supposed to be shipped to her destination after it was located by the airline.

When the guitar case did arrive, it was "wet inside and smelled like urine. It's very obvious that someone urinated on my guitar, guitar case and also my dead mother's ashes."

She then censored part of the case drying from the apparent urine. She spoke with "several" people who she believed did not take it seriously since it would be considered a biohazard touching it with her bare hands when she got it returned to her.

The airline supposedly told her that she had to wait 30 days for a response to the inquiry about what will happen next.

In a second updated post, she thanked people for their support. She confirmed that it was, in fact, urine. She has an incident report from the airline and has to track down her guitar's receipt, with the stress acting as a terrible burden on her.

"There is no compensation... the thought of sending that bag [her ashes] away for DNA," she said while shaking her head, visibly upset. "... There's nothing they could offer me that would make up for this."