Singer Allie X Cancels Tour, ‘Bedridden’ Amid Chronic Illness Flare-Up

Allie X has canceled her tour and revealed she is currently dealing with a flare-up of her chronic illness.

The Canadian singer — who has written hits for the likes of Troye Sivan and BTS and is renowned for her left-of-center pop aesthetic —was scheduled to launch a North American tour in April, with stops planned across the U.S. and Canada.

If things went according to plan, she would have kicked things off with an April 9 performance in San Francisco, Calif. However, the hit-maker explained that the show will not be able to go on.

"I’m terribly saddened to announce that I will be canceling my upcoming US tour," Allie wrote in an emotional post on Instagram. "Ironically, the same autoimmune illness that inspired [my album] Cape God has flared up and has left me bedridden and under a doctor’s care."

The star thanked her fans for their support and urged them to take care of their health.

"Be good to yourselves and your bodies. Health is everything," she wrote.

She added she is "sicker than I've ever been in 20 years" in a second statement written using the Notes app. "Sometimes, despite all my best efforts, my body stops working," Allie explained. "And all I can do is lie still, breathe through the pain and wait the weeks or months it takes to pass until I can work my limp up to a run again."

She also shared a photo of herself in a hospital bed.

Allie made it clear she intends to return to the stage as soon as she can: "I have always had such big dreams and such visions. I'm not going to be able to give them up, even though I'm far from an ideal candidate for a pop singer. It's just not in me to stop."

Read her full statements below:

Fans seeking a refund for the canceled tour dates will be able to access one from wherever they purchased tickets.

Meanwhile, fans and friends — including Sivan and Allie's other frequent collaborator, Leland — rushed to wish her well in the comments section.

The "Paper Love" singer is currently scheduled to tour Europe later this year. The first stop in Madrid, Spain, will take place Sept. 30, and the tour leg will conclude Oct. 28 in Dublin, Ireland.

It is currently unclear if those dates will also be affected.

Check out the full list of Allie X European tour dates below:

Allie dropped her album Cape God in 2020. She unveiled a deluxe edition of the record in 2021. Previous releases include 2018's Super Sunset and a pair of projects titled Collxtion I and Collxtion II that were released in 2015 and 2017, respectively.

Hopefully Allie X feels better soon!