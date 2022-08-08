Singer Allie X Responds After Being Accused of Leaving Dog in Hot Car: ‘I Felt Cornered and Scared’

Allie X released an official statement after she was accused of leaving her dog in a hot car.

The "Not So Bad In LA" singer was referred to as a "disgusting Karen" and accused of animal abuse by fellow recording artist, writer and actor Simon Curtis over the weekend. Curtis posted a video of Allie backing her car out of a parking spot and visibly laughing on Twitter. He asked for help in identifying the then-unknown woman and claimed that she left her dog in the car with the windows up "for almost 20 minutes" in extreme heat.

Curtis said they called the police and waited for the dog's owner to return.

"A larger breed dog can DIE in those conditions within six minutes, and this foul f--king ghoul with her dumb ponytail braids came out and ROLLED HER EYES and sneered when she came out to find a small crowd around her car," he wrote. Curtis added that Allie claimed her dog — Koji — had only been in the car for about five minutes.

"I literally thought I was about to watch a dog die," he added.

After other Twitter users identified Allie in the video, he posted several additional tweets. He also retweeted a message that allegedly showed the phone call another Twitter user placed to contact police about the situation.

In another tweet he encouraged followers to check out his music as long as they "don't abuse dogs."

Allie responded to the flurry of tweets with a message of her own today (Aug. 8). In a Notes-app statement she shared her story. The "Hello" singer said that she stopped at the store after taking Koji on a walk.

"Koji is extremely socially anxious so I parked right at the entrance, checked my thermostat, and made a fast decision to let Koji continue napping in what I felt was a cool and safe environment for a few minutes while I ran in and out."

She said that the stop took 11 minutes and that her dog was alright when she returned.

"I say those as facts, not defensively," she added. Allie explained that she was laughing because she was "frightened and uncomfortable of these two men outside of my car."

"These details matter, and because of the dramatizations I've received hundreds of attacks and death threats made more terrifying by the fact that this person posted my face and my identifiable information with the sole intent to dox me."

The singer apologized for the situation and explained that she was unaware it is illegal to leave a dog in a car with the windows up. She said that she thought it was a better decision to leave the windows closed since the air had been on before she exited the car.

She also thanked Curtis for his concern but expressed her belief that the situation was handled poorly.

"I certainly would have been happy to speak to you about Koji and her well-being if I hadn't been frightened of you and your aggressive behavior," she wrote. "Bullying me, making fun of the way I look etc feels like a strange way to fight for animal rights...so does using it as an opportunity to promote your music?"

She ended the statement with a reference to Koji: "Koji's philosophy is to see the best in people, so maybe we should both give that a try."

Curtis replied in turn and shared a timeline that differed from Allie's. He said he was at Allie's car for 11 minutes before calling the police and 17 minutes before she returned to the car.

"The video I posted was to learn the identity of the person who laughed in the face of 4 people waiting near her car (me, my partner, Sportsman Lodge security, and another concerned man), for exactly 17 minutes," he tweeted.

The singer also wrote that his tweet promoting his music was "a joke in response to the flood of psychos saying I made up that ghoul locking her dog up to 'promote my music.'"

