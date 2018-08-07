Nearly five months after Fifth Harmony announced their official hiatus, Ally Brooke has finally shared a solo album update — and it sounds like she might have new music coming very, very soon.

“Hey everyone, I’m here at the studio," she said in a video posted to Twitter on Sunday (August 5). “Sorry I’ve been a little MIA, I’ve been working my tail off on this music and I seriously cannot wait for you to hear.”

She ended the clip, which she captioned "AB1 UPDATE," by sending "love, hugs, and kisses" to her fans before teasing she might "have something out soon" with a knowing wink.

Brooke previously teased her solo debut back in March, sharing a photo of her in the studio with Grammy-winning producer 1500 or Nothin' and singer-songwriter James Fauntleroy (Rihanna, Beyoncé).

"I was 14 years old. A little girl with a dream. One group of people took a chance on me. Now, 10 years later, we’re back together creating magic!!!" she wrote at the time.

Brooke previously featured on Lost Kings' "Look At Us Now" in 2017 and collaborated with Topic for January's "Perfect," both prior to 5H's hiatus. She signed a solo deal with Maverick/ReignDeer Entertainment and Larry Rudolph, who also manages Fifth Harmony, in March.

Watch Brooke's solo update below.