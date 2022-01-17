Amber Rose Comments on Old Tweet Warning Kanye West About the ‘Kartrashians’

Amber Rose may have once had choice words for the harsh comments Kanye West made about her years ago, but she's in a different place now and wants to spread positivity.

On Sunday (Jan. 16), Amber addressed a tweet she posted back in 2015, in which she called out both her rapper ex and the family of his then-wife Kim Kardashian. The old tweet began to go viral on social media due to fans bringing it up again following the recent issues between Kanye and Kim, which is why Amber felt compelled to comment on the past tweet now.

"Man fuck that old ass tweet,” the SlutWalk founder wrote in her Instagram Stories. “I never got an apology for his '30 showers' comment but fuck it. I started my Slutwalk and helped millions of women around the world stand up for themselves against slut shaming so something amazing came out of it.”

The mom-of-two continued, “Kim nor her sisters deserved that tweet and y’all shouldn’t co-sign it either. Shit was old and immature of me to involve the KarDASHians in the mess HE made. Moving forward learn from my mistakes. We all have kids and family’s life is hard enough right now for a lot of ppl. I just want to spread love and positivity."

As for the nearly seven-year-old tweet, which was one of several fired off at the time, Amber said, "I'll leave that up to the Kartrashians to humiliate u when they're done with u."

In the old tweet, Amber Rose was referring to a 2015 interview Kanye West did with Power 105.1's The Breakfast Club, where he claimed he needed to take dozens of showers to get with Kim K after dating Amber.

"She's just soakin' in the moment," Ye stated. "If Kim had dated me when I first wanted to be with her, there wouldn't be an Amber Rose." He added, "It's very hard for a woman to want to be with someone that's with Amber Rose…I had to take 30 showers before I got with Kim."

Prior to the interview, Amber and Kim had been feuding, and while on the radio show, Ye was asked if he'd reach out to his model ex, but requested she stop speaking on his family instead.

Amber Rose's old tweet reemerged the day after Kanye revealed via Instagram Live that he wasn't being given the location of his 4-year-old daughter Chicago's birthday party. However, images later made their way online of Kanye at the party, helping his baby girl swing at a piñata thanks to Travis Scott, who gave Yeezy the details he needed in order to attend the function.

One day prior, on Saturday (Jan. 15), Kanye, who doesn't appear to be handling his separation from Kim Kardashian very well, dropped a song with "The Game" called "Eazy," on which Ye disses Kim's new boyfriend, Saturday Night Live comedian Pete Davidson.