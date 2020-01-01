America Ferrera is Pregnant With Second Child

America Ferrera is pregnant!

And like she did with her first child in 2017, she and her husband, Ryan Piers Williams, made the announcement on New Year's Eve (December 31). The two posted a family photo with the couple and their 19-month-old son Sebastian in the snow gathered around America's growing bump.

"Welcoming Baby #2 in 2020! Happy New Year from our wild & growing bunch," she wrote in the caption.

"So much to look forward to in 2020, but one thing in particular sticks out!" Williams captioned the same photo on his IG. "Can't wait to welcome another beautiful creature into this world. Happy New Years!!"

Well, that's a lovely way to celebrate the new decade!