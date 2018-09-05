A new trailer for American Horror Story: Apocalypse features previous seasons of the anthology series colliding as the world comes to an end.

The clip, released Tuesday, teases Apocalypse's crossover premise between American Horror Story: Coven and American Horror Story: Murder House.

Familiar faces from both seasons are briefly seen including Coven's Sarah Paulson and Emma Roberts along with Murder House's creepy Rubber Man and Dylan McDermott. The teaser also includes stars Leslie Grossman, Evan Peters and Joan Collins on a plane that is about to crash.

"I bet you thought you'd seen the last of me," Roberts says.

Apocalypse is set to premiere on FX on Sept. 12. The crossover will also star Connie Britton and Cody Fern as an adult Michael from Murder House along with Lily Rabe, Frances Conroy, Gabourney Sidibe, Stevie Nicks and Taissa Farmiga from Coven. They will be joined by Kathy Bates, Jessica Lange, Cheyenne Jackson, Billy Eichner, Leslie Grossman and Billie Lourd.

By Wade Sheridan, UPI.com

Copyright © 2018 United Press International, Inc. All Rights Reserved