In 2018, and between dramas, comedies and the inimitable fierceness of Pose, TV proved it was willing to take risks more readily than ever before — and the effort paid off in dividends. Between the eerie Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, the second season of the Will & Grace reboot — which finally found its footing — and the intrigue of the latest, gripping installment of American Crime Story, cable and streaming both made it clear that the golden age of television remains alive and well.

(Sadly, we can’t say the same for every character on The Americans.)

