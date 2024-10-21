Stephen King Wishes This Scary, Edge-of-Your-Seat Movie Was His

If you're a thriller film aficionado or just love to watch movies on the edge of your seat, then here you go. I love a good thriller, so when Maine's own Stephen King tweets that he wishes he wrote this one after watching it, I think we were all curious. I mean, it attracted his attention, and that's saying something.

According to Stephen's Twitter, this crazy movie is called Fall and is streaming on Amazon Prime. The horror author absolutely praised the film, saying he wished he had written it.

FALL (Amazon Prime, maybe others): Tight, terrific, and very, very scary. Reminded me a bit of DUEL. Wish I'd written it.

Stephen King Twitter Stephen King Twitter loading...

According to Games Radar, it's a survival thriller that follows two adrenaline junkies who decide to climb a 2,000-foot decommissioned TV tower in the middle of the desert, and the rusty ladder breaks during their climb down. The movie made $16 million at the box office and only cost $3 million to make.

As you can read in Stephen's tweet, he mentions another movie called Duel. Games Radar adds that it's a 1971 action thriller directed by Steven Spielberg where a salesman on a business trip is terrorized by the driver of a semi-truck.

Stephen King fans said they're not surprised because Fall reminds them of his short story called The Ledge, which follows a man who must circumnavigate the five-inch ledge surrounding a crime boss' penthouse apartment.

Here's the trailer.

