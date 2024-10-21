Stephen King Wishes This Scary, Edge-of-Your-Seat Movie Was His
If you're a thriller film aficionado or just love to watch movies on the edge of your seat, then here you go. I love a good thriller, so when Maine's own Stephen King tweets that he wishes he wrote this one after watching it, I think we were all curious. I mean, it attracted his attention, and that's saying something.
According to Stephen's Twitter, this crazy movie is called Fall and is streaming on Amazon Prime. The horror author absolutely praised the film, saying he wished he had written it.
FALL (Amazon Prime, maybe others): Tight, terrific, and very, very scary. Reminded me a bit of DUEL. Wish I'd written it.
According to Games Radar, it's a survival thriller that follows two adrenaline junkies who decide to climb a 2,000-foot decommissioned TV tower in the middle of the desert, and the rusty ladder breaks during their climb down. The movie made $16 million at the box office and only cost $3 million to make.
The Best Marvel Movies Not Made By Marvel Studios
LOOK: The top burger restaurant chains in America
Gallery Credit: Stacker