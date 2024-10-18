Only Horror Movie Stephen King Was Too Scared to Finish Watching

The king of horror himself scared of a movie? Talk about a compliment to the director, actors, producers, and everyone involved.

This is the master himself who has terrorized millions of people with 50 years of nightmare-induced novels-turned-movies like Carrie, The Shining, Misery, and IT, to name just a few.

I guess, at the end of the day, Stephen is human, too. According to the Slash Film website, Stephen has one movie he couldn't finish watching because he was too freaked out.

Back in 1999, Stephen was walking near his home in North Lovell, Maine, when a distracted driver hit him. He spent a month at Central Maine Hospital recovering. That's when his son brought him a VHS copy of The Blair Witch Project. According to Slash Film, halfway through the film, he had to turn it off because he was too scared.

One thing about "Blair Witch:" the damn thing looks real. Another thing about "Blair Witch:" the damn thing feels real. And because it does, it's like the worst nightmare you ever had, the one you woke from gasping and crying with relief because you thought you were buried alive and it turned out the cat jumped up on your bed and went to sleep on your chest.

The Blair Witch Project was shot on a handheld camcorder in a "found footage" documentary style for just $60,000. Artisan Entertainment bought it for more than a million bucks right after it premiered at the Sundance Film Festival, and the rest is horror movie history.

blairwitch3_20000519_02332.jpg Getty Images loading...

It's about three student filmmakers who go into the Black Hills near Burkittsville, Maryland. They disappear, but their equipment and footage are discovered a year later, and the found footage is the movie we see.

READ ON: Your Phone's 'Vampire Setting' Is Sucking the Life Out of Its Battery

Even though we all know it's fiction, according to the Indy100 website, the marketing was so convincing with its documentary-gone-wrong campaign that most people, including myself, thought it was a true story.

Stephen finally finished The Blair Witch Project after he was out of the hospital, admitting that was the only time he couldn't finish a horror film the first time through.

The Worst Movie Titles of the 21st Century These titles are so bad we don't even want to watch the movies. Gallery Credit: Emma Stefansky