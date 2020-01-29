This 7-Year-Old Contestant Just Savagely Roasted the ‘America’s Got Talent’ Judges

7-year-old comedian JJ Pantano stole the hearts of viewers everywhere after he roasted the America's Got Talent: The Champions judges within an inch of their life in a recent episode.

The adorable Pantano was a finalist on Australia's Got Talent in 2019 and was invited to compete on the spinoff show that features previous finalists from various seasons and countries. The pint-sized comedian threw burns, shade and roast after roast at each of the judges.

"Did you know that backstage there are five hairdressers, three makeup artists, a wardrobe department and a whole team of nutritionists?" he asked the audience. "And that's just to maintain Simon's new look," he quipped, referencing Cowell's recent reported cosmetic surgery and weight loss.

British artist Alesha Dixon was next on the chopping block. "You started your career as a singer and sold 42 million albums and won 15 Grammys," the comedian said. "Oh, wait a minute. That’s Alicia Keys, sorry!" The burn earned gasps and laughter from the audience while host Terry Crews called him "vicious."

And yes, even Crews had an insult thrown his way: "Terry, for seven years you were a pro footballer and you played 32 games... I'm 7 years old, and I've played more games than that," Pantano said.

Watch his no-prisoners-taken stand-up special, below.