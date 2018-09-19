Here Are the ‘America’s Got Talent’ Season 13 Finalists (PHOTOS)

Tonight's the big night! After an entire season of heartfelt belting, dazzling magic tricks and bodies flying through the air at breakneck speed, one winner will take home the ultimate trophy on America's Got Talent tonight (September 19).

The finale—airing live at 8 p.m. ET on NBC—will reveal which one of Season 13's ten phenomenal acts will take home $1 million and a chance to perform a headlining show on the Vegas strip.

Will it be mysterious magician Shin Lim? Comically crass comedian Vicki Barbolak? How about soulful teen rocker and golden buzzer recipient Courtney Hadwin? Voting is closed after Tuesday night's voting finals, but the best is yet to come this evening as the winner is crowned champion!

Ahead of tonight's results show, get to know the final ten contestants on Season 13 of America's Got Talent, below.