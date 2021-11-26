How Will the ‘Sex and the City’ Reboot Address Samantha’s Absence?

We seem to have an answer on how the Sex and the City reboot And Just Like That will handle Samantha Jones' absence.

Sources close to the production reported to The Daily Mail that Kim Cattrall's character will not be killed off of the HBO Max original. Instead, the character will be living in London. Just like in real life, her character will be on bad terms with Carrie Bradshaw (Sarah Jessica Parker).

"We couldn't have Samantha roaming around New York City and not have the other women (Charlotte and Miranda) not interacting with her. It just wouldn't have made sense," insiders told the outlet.

They noted that sending Samantha to Los Angeles wasn't a viable option as she was living in the city for the franchise's first movie spinoff.

"Viewers will learn that she is thriving in England even though she has fallen out with Carrie," they claimed.

Apparently, by the end of the season, Carrie will extend an olive branch to Samantha to try and win back her friendship.

Other sources on the set believe that they have a chance to win over Cattrall to have her return to the franchise despite her public feud with Parker.

"We have high hopes that by the time we begin filming the second season, Kim will have joined the show and Samantha Jones can make a triumphant return to the big apple," they said. "We want Kim back. She was missed on set. We all understand why she feels the way she does. We get it. We just want her to come back for future seasons."