TV Legend Andre Braugher Dead at 61

André Braugher has passed away. He was 61.

The Homicide: Life on the Street and Brooklyn Nine-Nine star passed away on Monday (Dec. 11), according to Deadline.

He is survived by his wife, Ami Brabson, and three sons, Michael, Isaiah and John.

Fans have flooded Braugher’s final Instagram post with comments on how they were feeling after loss.

One said online: “Rest in peace, legend!”, while another added: “RIP Captain.”

A third said: “I’ll never get over it. I love you André.”

READ MORE: Alana ‘Honey Boo Boo’ Thompson Mourns Sister Anna ‘Chickadee’ Cardwell’s Death Following Cancer Diagnosis

Braugher expanded his fanbase to a younger audience with his portrayal of Captain Ray Holt on popular cop comedy show Brooklyn Nine- Nine, earning himself four Emmy nominations for the role.

But he had spent years admired for his part in NBC’s groundbreaking police drug drama Homicide: Life on the Street, in which he played Detective Frank Pembleton from 1992 to 1998.

He won an Emmy for his work on the critically-acclaimed series.

READ MORE: Raven-Symone Mourns Death of Younger Brother Blaize

It was also while working on the show when he met his wife, fellow actress Ami Brabson.

The couple married in 1991 and welcome three kids.

Among Braugher’s other roles included in films City of Angels and The Mist.

He also had cameos in popular shows New Girl and House.

Along with his wife and kids, Braugher is also survived by his brother Charles Jennings and his mum Sally Braugher.