Angelina Jolie wasn't exactly rushing to check in on Brad Pitt after the actor revealed he was drinking again following seven years of sobriety.

According to a source close to Jolie, the news didn't come as a surprise to the actress, who had long believed that giving up alcohol didn't necessarily mean the issues underlying Pitt's drinking had disappeared.

"Angelina is not surprised. She tried to warn people. She knew this was always a possibility," a source spilled.

Angelina Wasn't Surprised by Brad's Drinking

Pitt revealed Monday that he had "got back off the wagon" after seven years of sobriety, though he said he was now drinking in moderation and knew he couldn't have too much.

READ MORE: Brad Pitt Broke His Sobriety. Now, He’s Setting Rules for Drinking

That explanation hadn't changed Jolie's perspective, according to the insider.

"She doesn't believe Brad has fundamentally changed. She believes Brad is who Brad is, and no amount of sobriety or reinvention changes that," the source whispered to Naughty But Nice.

Dimitrios Kambouris, Getty Images Dimitrios Kambouris, Getty Images

Pitt stopped drinking after his 2016 split from Jolie, following the infamous private-plane incident that became a major turning point in their marriage. Jolie later made allegations about Pitt's behavior during the flight and involving their children, which Pitt disputed.

The former couple finally settled their divorce in 2024 after eight years of legal battles.

Brad's Latest Chapter Isn't Angelina's Problem

According to the source, Jolie had no interest in revisiting that chapter of her life.

Angelina's attitude is simple:

'I told you so.' She doesn't believe him, and she doesn't want to get dragged back into his drama.

For Jolie, the past was the past — and whatever came next for Pitt was his business, not hers.