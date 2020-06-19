Ansel Elgort has been accused of sexually assaulting a 17-year-old girl.

A young woman named Gabby tweeted a statement on Friday (June 18), claiming the West Side Story star had sex with her in 2014 knowing she was underage. She explained she direct messaged him ahead of her 17th birthday and he allegedly gave her his private Snapchat.

"I was sexually assaulted a couple of days after I just turned 17. I was only f---ing 17. And he was in his 20s. He knew what he was doing," she wrote. "I didn’t think he’d ever see my DM I was just a kid and was a fan of him."

In a second tweet, Gabby posted a photo of the actor cuddling with a young woman, as well as screenshots of their alleged conversation six years ago.

"I’m posting this so I can finally heal and I know I’m not alone and he’s done this to other girls," she continued, before describing her alleged night with Elgort.

"So when it happened instead of asking me if I wanted to stop having sex knowing it was my first time and I was sobbing in pain and didn’t want to do it the only words that came out of his mouth were ‘we need to break you in.’ I WASN’T there in that moment mentally," she said. "I disassociated myself and just felt like my mind was gone. I was in shock."

Gabby claims Elgort also asked her for nudes and requested a threesome with her and one of her "dance friends" who was also underage at the time.

"I didn’t tell anyone because he said it could ‘ruin his career.’ I sat there for months wondering what I did wrong. Wondering why I felt so used," she wrote. "Years later, I have PTSD, I have panic attacks, I got to therapy. Finally, I’m ready to talk about it and finally heal.

She concluded, "I want to tell other girls who have been through the same s--t as me, you’re not alone. It’s a lot for me to even come on here and tell my story but I know it’s needed. There’s much more to my story..."

As of publishing time, Elgort has not responded to Gabby's allegations.