Ansel Elgort Poses Nude in Shower for COVID-19 Relief Effort: See the NSFW Photo

Ansel Elgort just uploaded a nude photo of himself to raise money for COVID-19.

On Tuesday (April 21), the 26-year-old actor shocked fans after sharing an NFSW photo that left very little to the imagination. In it, Elgort is seen posing naked in his shower with his hand strategically placed to hide his private parts.

"OnlyFans LINK IN BIO," he captioned the NSFW shot. (OnlyFans is an app that allows fans to pay to see their favorite adult performers' explicit content.)

The link in his bio, however, leads to a GoFundMe page for Brooklyn area frontline workers, which has already raised nearly $200k out of a goal of $1 million.

Take a look at Elgort's nude photo for yourself, below:

Elgort's nude pic received attention from celebrities like Diplo, Jeremy Scott, Cody Simpson, Logan Paul, as well as support from his longtime girlfriend, Violetta Komyshan, who commented: "Lmao I love you."

This isn't the first time the West Side Story star's private parts have gone viral. Last month, photos of Elgort's bulge began trending on Twitter after fans pointed out that he's, um, well-endowed.

It all presumably started when someone shared some paparazzi photos of him taking a shirtless stroll in a pair of blue shorts that outlined his bulge. This led a Twitter user named @anselsthirdleg to post more images of his man parts.

As you can imagine, it didn't take long for Elgort's bulge to break the internet — and it's precisely why he probably decided to use his nude to raise money amid the coronavirus pandemic. Within minutes, his name became a trending topic... again.