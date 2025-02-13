Are You Having a Migraine or a Mini-Stroke?

You've probably seen those viral videos where someone slurs their words so badly that you can't understand them.

Those are scary moments to watch. What we don't see is that they often feel better a few minutes later.

I bring this up because it happened to a good friend's relative, and while they thought he was having a stroke, it turned out it was a hemiplegic migraine

So, how can you tell the difference between a mini-stroke and a hemiplegic migraine?

According to the Cleveland Clinic, this type of rare migraine happens with one-sided muscle weakness that looks and feels similar to a mini-stroke.

I've attached two videos below of these attacks that cause slurred words. Both are TV news journalists.

Now, for most of us, if or when this happens, it's not broadcast for the world to see but rather with family, friends, or even alone.

MINI-STROKE VERSUS HEMIPLEGIC MIGRAINE

According to the Healthline website, a mini-stroke isn't fatal but is a warning sign of more serious strokes possibly coming. Even mini-strokes can cause long-term to lifetime medical problems, and they come out of nowhere, all of a sudden without warning.

Meanwhile, hemiplegic migraines are treatable, albeit truly frightening, but not a medical emergency. There are warning signs, however, although it may just seem like you're feeling under the weather or getting more headaches than normal.

Both have the following symptoms, along with slurring, gibberish-sounding speech.

sharp or sudden pain

vision changes or vision loss

dizziness

nausea

vomiting

confusion

face numbness or tingling

numbness or weakness on one side of the body

pulsating in the head or face

high blood pressure

Either way, a doctor should be able to tell you which you suffered and assist you from there.

