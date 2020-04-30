Ashlee Simpson and Evan Ross Are Expecting Baby No. 3!

Ashlee Simpson and Evan Ross are expanding their family!

On Thursday (April 30), the pop star announced she is pregnant with her third child.

"We are pregnant and we are so excited to share it with everyone," she shared on Instagram with a post sponsored by Clearblue pregnancy tests.

"During this unprecedented time, we know pregnant women may be under greater stress which is why we are supporting March of Dimes Mom and Baby #COVID19 Intervention and Support Fund," she continued, imploring fans to visit the organization's Instagram page to "see how they are helping moms and babies get the care they need now and in the future."

See Ashlee's full post, below:

This will be Ashlee's third child, and her second with Evan, who is the son of singer Diana Ross.

Ashlee and Evan began dating in 2013, a little over two years following her divorce from Pete Wentz, with whom she shares 11-year-old son Bronx Mowgli. Bronx was born November 20, 2008.

Ashlee and Evan were wed on August 30, 2014. The following year, they welcomed a daughter (now 4 years old) named Jagger Snow on July 30.