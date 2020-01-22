What Are These Famous Rock and Pop Stars’ Kids Up to Today?

There’s no such thing as a normal childhood when you grow up in the limelight. Factor in celebrity parents and you’ve become famous before you’re even born!

For kids of famous musicians, things like living the tour life, being raised in recording studios and hanging out backstage at concerts is common. While we’ll always know our favorite rock and pop stars for their epic music talents, their children are also part of their legacies.

We’ve rounded up 25 famous offspring of Tommy Lee, Ozzy Osbourne, Kurt Cobain and more to see what they’re up to today. Check out what these famous rock and pop stars’ kids are up to today, below.