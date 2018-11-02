Avril Lavigne Wants You to Know She Did *Not* Die in 2003

Will the real Avril Lavigne please stand up?

The Canadian singer sat down with Australian radio station KISS 1065 last month, where she was asked to address the bonkers conspiracy theory claiming that the real Lavigne died more than a decade ago and was replaced by a look-alike body double.

"Did you laugh at the rumors that went around where you no longer exist and there’s a clone of you?" the radio host asked Lavigne, per Just Jared.

"Yeah, some people think that I’m not the real me, which is so weird! Like, why would they even think that?" the pop star replied.

The conspiracy in question comes from 2017 or so, when a Twitter user alleged they had found evidence that the real Lavigne, known for her early 2000s pop-rock hits "Complicated" and "Sk8ter Boi," had committed suicide in 2003 following the death of her grandfather.

The theory alleges that her label, unwilling to lose profit considering Lavigne's momentous popularity at the time, secretly hired a doppelganger named Melissa Vandella who has supposedly been impersonating the singer-songwriter for the past fifteen years.

In our eyes, all this theory really "proves" is that some people have waaaaayyyyy too much time on their hands.

The Princess of Punk-Pop lives!!! (Oh, and she's got a gorgeous new single out, too.)