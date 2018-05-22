Avril Lavigne Reportedly Dating Billionaire Phillip Sarofim

Hey hey, you you, [Avril Lavigne] could be your girlfriend...if you're a certain billionaire heir.

A new report from E! News says that Lavigne, who's previously been married twice, is quietly dating Phillip Sarofim, the son of Texas billionaire Fayez Sarofim. The site says they've only been seeing each other for less than three months, and that it's a fresh development off of Lavigne's 2017 breakup from producer J.R. Rotem.

Lavigne and Sarofim evidently met at a dinner party where they instantly hit it off. Since then, they've been traveling back and forth between each other's home towns.

According to E!, Sarofim is "one of five children Fayez, a Coptic American heir to the Sarofim family fortune, fund manager for a number of Dreyfus family stock funds, an original and second largest shareholder of Kinder Morgan and part owner of the NFL team Houston Texans."

Sarofim was previously married to Lori Krohn, but it's not known exactly when they split up.

Lavigne was married to Chad Kroeger from 2013 to 2015 and Sum 41's Deryck Whibley from 2006 to 2010.