Avril Lavigne Reveals Video for Pop-Punk Return ‘Bite Me’

UPDATE: Avril Lavigne has now revealed the video for "Bite Me," directed by Hanna Lux Davis. The clip, seen below, features a guest turn from Travis Barker.

Avril Lavigne is back in the pop-punk world, serving up her latest single "Bite Me." It's the first piece of new music for Lavigne since she recently aligned herself with Travis Barker's DTA Records.

The high energy track is certain to keep listeners on tapping their toes. It also has some impressive backing behind the scenes as Barker, Goldfinger's John Feldmann and recent duet partner Mod Sun all serve as co-producers on the track.

The pairing with Barker's label to back her new music is something both artists are beaming about. "Avril and I have been friends for a long time, but I think I’ve been a fan of hers even longer! She’s a true badass and an icon as a performer, songwriter and presence. We had gotten in the studio earlier this year, and we were having so much fun that I knew I wanted to ask her to join the DTA team. I’m so stoked she’s now part of the label. I can’t wait for everybody to experience the incredible music she’s about to drop,” says Barker.

Lavigne adds, “I’ve always admired Travis and his work. The first time we worked together was 15 years ago on my album The Best Damn Thing and I have really enjoyed watching him develop into the producer that he is today. We spent a lot of time writing songs and working on this record together, and signing to his record label, DTA felt like the perfect home for me and my new music. Travis understands my vision as a musician, my creative process as an artist, and my goals at this stage of my career."

Of her new song, she continues, "I am excited to be dropping 'Bite Me.' It’s an anthem about knowing your worth, what you deserve and not giving someone a second chance who doesn’t deserve you.” Get a closer look at the lyrics and listen to the song below and pick up the track here.

DTA Records

Avril Lavigne, "Bite Me" Lyrics

You shoulda known better better to fuck with someone like me

Forever and ever you’re going to wish I was your wifey Don’t act so innocent

This was no accident

You planned this in the end

And now it’s over Say what you want to say

You lied and I got played

You threw it all away

And now it’s over Just face it

We didn’t make it

You bit off more than you can chew

Can you taste it? You shoulda known better better to fuck with someone like me

Forever and ever you’re going to wish I was your wifey

Should’ve held on

Should’ve treated me right

I gave you one chance

You don’t get it twice And we’ll be together never

So baby you can bite me

Don’t hold your breath

Cause you’re still choking on your words

Those things you said might be the last ones that I heard So come pick up your clothes from the front yard

Sprinklers on burn the rest in the backyard

Should’ve had the guts just to say goodbye

Now you’re going to have regrets for the rest of your life Just face it

We didn’t make it

You bit off more than you can chew

Can you taste it? You shoulda known better better to fuck with someone like me

Forever and ever you’re going to wish I was your wifey Should’ve held on

Should’ve treated me right

I gave you one chance

You don’t get it twice And we’ll be together never

So baby you can bite me I bet you taste me on the tip of your tongue

Tip of your tongue

Tip of your tongue

I fell fast when I know I shoulda run

Know I shoulda run

Know I shoulda run

I bet you taste me on the tip of your tongue

Tip of your tongue

Tip of your tongue

I fell fast when I know I shoulda run

Know I shoulda run

Know I shoulda run You shoulda known better better to fuck with someone like me

Forever and ever you’re going to wish I was your wifey

Should’ve held on

Should’ve treated me right

I gave you one chance

You don’t get it twice

And we’ll be together never

So baby you can bite me

Avril Lavigne, "Bite Me"

Lavigne will give "Bite Me" its official late night debut appearing on CBS' The Late Late Show With James Corden tonight (Nov. 10).

You can also look for Lavigne to return to touring in 2022 with dates to be announced soon.