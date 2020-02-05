Azealia Banks Pleads for Help After Neighbor Allegedly Pulls Gun on Her

Azealia Banks shared a tearful and frightening Instagram Story asking for help after reporting that a neighbor pulled a gun on her this week.

"This is the second time my neighbor pulled a gun on me, threatening to f---ing shoot me," she claims through tears in the clip, which goes on for more than two minutes. (Parts of the video are inaudible from her crying and breathing heavily.)

"I know the cops are going to take his side. Please come to my house right now. I didn't go to the cops because I'm the only black girl on the street, I don't think anybody knows who I am. But he came outside with a gun and he pointed the gun at me," she explains.

She also pleads for anyone near The Valley to come to her house to help her, admitting how scared she was and that she didn't have friends or family nearby. Banks even reveals her full address to the camera in hopes that she can get some support from her followers.

Watch the frightening video, below.

Hours later, she posted an update to her followers saying that she was traumatized but doing okay. She shared that she left her house and is now somewhere safe.

If you are in danger or suspect someone is in danger, please call 911 or your local emergency service number.