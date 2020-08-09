Azealia Banks Shares Concerning Social Media Posts: ‘I Think I Will End My Tenure Here on Earth Soon’

Azealia Banks shared alarming social media posts that seemingly referenced suicide.

The rapper shared a series of messages via Instagram on Saturday (August 8) along with a number of blank black Instagram Stories on Sunday (August 9).

“Yea, I think I’m done here," she wrote in the first post. "This pandemic, extreme lack of social interaction, no intimacy, combined with constant public ridicule is making life harder than its worth. I think I will end my tenure here on Earth soon."

"I’m not begging for attention or asking for sympathy/empathy... I’m just ready to go," she continued. "Peacefully of course. I will document my last times and release a film for you all to finally understand me, from my perspective."

"My soul is tired. I’m ready to go,” she added. "I will try my best to finish the project I promised beforehand ... with whatever strength is left."

“Please don’t bombard me with messages. I am not in pain. I am at peace,” she concluded.

See the posts, below.

Azealia Banks Instagram Story

Over the summer, Banks has exhibited increasingly erratic behavior. She claimed that Kanye West was a closeted homosexual and shaved her head completely bald during an Instagram Live, Hip Hop DX reported.

If you or someone you know needs help, call the National Suicide Prevention Hotline at 1-800-273-8255.