Phew! Baby Bear Yanked Out of a Tree is Doing Okay After Being Dropped (Video)

Tears still fill my eyes when I think of the trauma this little baby bear went through. The video is attached below where a group of people are grabbing at two bears in a tree to get photos with them. One was dropped after being yanked out of the tree as you'll see.

The video is from Ashville, North Carolina a couple of weeks ago. There is a fence between the tree and the group of six grabbing the bear cubs for photos. After one member of the group gets her photo you hear a loud yelp from the baby cub after it appears it was dropped. It then runs away favoring its right paw trying to figure out how to get back over the fence.

It's a truly alarming and heartbreaking video taken by Rachel Staudt who lives in an apartment complex across the street from where it all went down according to the Charlotte Observer. You can hear Rachel and her friend commenting before the video abruptly stops recording when they start yelling at the group after the cub is dropped.

Rachel called the police who called the North Carolina Wildlife Resources Commission.

According to the North Carolina Resources Wildlife Commission, they found one of the injured cubs shaking and cold in a retention pond and that cub was quickly whisked off to a rehabilitation facility to hopefully be released into the wild later this year..

NC Wildlife Resources Commission NC Wildlife Resources Commission loading...

The cub’s condition is likely a result of the unnecessary and irresponsible actions of the people involved. Our enforcement staff searched the area for the second cub but did not locate it. Our hope is it was able to reunite with the mother because it would not survive on its own at this young age.

Wildlife officials and police found the group of six harassing the two baby brown bear cubs.

We confronted them and let them know how irresponsible and potentially deadly it could be for that cub to be separated from its mom, especially ripped out of a tree like that.

As you can imagine, people were outraged at the group demanding justice for the baby bears. BearWise got involved as well. It's an organization that helps educate people on how to live responsibly and coexist with black bears.

According to the Today Show, the rescued baby bear is recuperating nicely. Phew!

10 Actors Who Were Injured by Stunts Gone Wrong It’s worth a little risk to make movies unforgettable, just as long as everything goes according to plan.