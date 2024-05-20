‘Who Wants to Go to the Four Seasons Orlando?': TikTok’s Real-Life ‘Boss Baby’ Goes Viral

An adorable baby on TikTok is going viral for being the real-life Boss Baby thanks to a video about the Four Seasons hotel in Orlando, Fla.

"I have a question for everybody," the woman filming says.

"Who wants to go to the Four Seasons Orlando?" she asks.

The baby chimes in, "Me!" and raises her finger like a distinguished lady as she's held in her dad's arms.

"If the @Four Seasons Hotels is looking for a baby ambassador my niece got you," the woman who posted the video wrote in the caption.

"'Oh my mother I would be dazzled to attend the four seasons Orlando,'" someone joked in the comments.

"'Would be delighted mother to accompany you on this exhilarating excursion to the four seasons Orlando I will be sure to pack the acquired necessities for our trip. my excitement is palpable,'" another person said.

"How is it so aware," one viewer questioned with a crying emoji.

"SOMEONE CALLED IT FULLY CONSCIOUS BABY," someone else wrote.

The video now has over 26 million views and the baby has garnered a dedicated fanbase.

One person even created a fancam video of the cute baby set to a bouncy EDM beat.

"4 seasons orlando baby ate," they captioned the video.

Another person joked that if the Ellen DeGeneres Show was still on the air, the baby would for sure be asked to appear on an episode.

"This baby would've been on Ellen 10 years ago," they said.

Many people compared the baby to the 2017 animated film Boss Baby, in which the main character acts like a baby around adults but acts like an adult, complete with a suit and tie, when they're not around.

See more duets of the video from TikTok, below: