Man Goes Viral Calling Customer Service Number on Bag of Chips for Unexpected Reason

A man on TikTok has gone viral after he called the customer service number on the back of a bag of Miss Vickie's chips for an unusual reason.

"My boyfriend called the number on the back of these chips to tell them he loved them," the caption on the TikTok video said.

"I saw the number and I thought I might as well just give y'all a call just to let you know," he told the woman on the phone.

"That was really sweet of you," she replied.

"Now we can give a shoutout to the plant and I can send you some coupons," she offered.

The man looked into the camera with excitement at the offer of coupons and put a hand over his heart.

He told the woman he purchased the chips at a local Subway restaurant.

The two even began chatting about improvements the chip company could make to their serving sizes.

"That's exactly what I was thinking, a bigger bag would be awesome," he agreed when she suggested the idea.

"I will definitely add that to my notes," she said before assuring him that his coupons would arrive within 10 to 15 business days.

"I hope you have a wonderful day and a great weekend coming up," the man told her.

The woman wished him well too before bidding him farewell like an old friend.

"Bye Tyler," she said.

"You think that was Miss Vickie?" the woman behind the camera filming the interaction joked.

"IM SENT we need miss vicki’s to sponsor us fr," she wrote in the caption.

Many people in the comments agreed that the man was talking to the mysterious Miss Vickie herself.

"Can we all just agree that he was definitely talking to miss vickie," one person wrote in the comments.

"Definitely was giving Miss Vickie energy," another person agreed.

"Imagine miss Vickie sitting by the phone all day and night just wishing for someone to call that number so she can do this," someone else joked.

"Was expecting an 'I love you' at the end tbh," one person said.

Meanwhile, someone else shared a story about the time they had a similar experience with yogurt brand Chobani.

"One time i sent a love letter to chobani and they sent me an envelope full of stickers, a postcard, and some free coupons for 3 free products," the person commented.