‘Bachelorette’ Contestant Clint Arlis Dead at 34

Former Bachelorette contestant Clint Arlis has passed away. He was 34.

On Wednesday (Jan. 12), Arlis' sister Taylor Lulek announced the reality TV star's passing in a Facebook post, according to Entertainment Tonight.

"It is with great sadness to tell you that my family has lost my best friend and older brother Clint on the morning of January 11th. Please respect our family’s privacy as we try to cope with this great loss," she wrote.

Lulek added that details about his funeral service are forthcoming.

Nick Viall, who competed on Season 21 of The Bachelor, paid tribute to his late friend on Twitter.

"Just heard about the passing of Clint Arlis. I got a chance to get to know Clint a little after our time on Kaitlyn's season and I always enjoy our time and conversations. A very kind, unique, and talented person who was taken from this world far too soon. RIP Clint," he tweeted.

Arlis' former Batavia High School wrestling coach, Scott Bayer, shared a moving tribute on social media.

"I have found him to be extraordinarily devoted to his family and deeply committed to the sport wrestling at a level few of us have ever reach in our careers," he penned. Bayer added that Arlis had since returned to his alma mater to "generously" give back to the kids.

Arlis attended the University of Illinois and got his bachelor's degree in architecture, as well as his master's degree in environmental engineering. He worked as a project manager and was a volunteer at local Chicagoland schools.

In 2015, Arlis attempted to woo Season 11 Bachelorette Kaitlyn Bristowe but was eliminated during week three. He became close friends with fellow contestant JJ Lane.

At the end of the season, Bristowe accepted contestant Shawn Booth's proposal. However, the couple split up in 2018.