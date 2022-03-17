‘The Bachelorette’ Announces Two Lead Stars for First Time Ever: Meet Rachel Recchia and Gabby Windey

The Bachelorette will be double the fun this upcoming season with not one, but two bachelorettes!

The Season 19 leading ladies where announced Tuesday (March 15) during the After the Final Rose Special for the current season of The Bachelor.

Both Bachelor Season 26 contestants Rachel Recchia and Gabby Windey will be in search of love during the upcoming season of The Bachelorette hosted by Jesse Palmer.

"It's crazy, this is insane. I'm excited to do this journey with you. We did it once together and we've been through the most crazy experience together," Recchia said during the special, according to People.

Windey added, "I'm a girl's girl through and through so having a friend by my side, there's nothing I could ask more."

"After unwaveringly supporting each other through a devastating dual breakup in the Season 26 finale of 'The Bachelor,' fan favorites and fierce women Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia will stand by each other's side yet again as they set out on a journey to find love," ABC said in a statement.

Recchia hopes to find a partner who is supportive and who truly loves her. Meanwhile, Windey wants someone who is "emotionally intelligent mature, who can challenge me" and has a sense of humor.

Fans of The Bachelor franchise may recall that both women were contestants during Clayton Echard's season of the reality show. They were both eliminated during the season finale.

Echard chose Susie Evans, who left him after she discovered he was intimate with two other contestants and told all of the women that he loved them.

When asked if they believe that they could fall in love with multiple contestants, Windey said, "I think so, I think having learned I would just have a little more discretion with my words."

The Bachelorette Season 19 premieres July 11.