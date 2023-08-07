Kaitlyn Bristowe and Jason Tartick End Engagement With ‘Love and Respect for Each Other’

It's the end of the road for Kaitlyn Bristowe and fiancé Jason Tartick.

The Bachelorette alum and the corporate banker announced via Instagram they have decided to call it quits.

"After sharing the news with family and close friends first, and taking the time to properly process it ourselves, we are saddened with heavy hearts to share that we have decided to end our engagement. We are thankful for all of you who gave us the time and space to process this life altering decision as there are many emotions and changes to navigate," they shared in a joint statement Sunday (Aug. 6).

"Our dogs Ramen & Pinot will continue to be cared for together as brothers. While their humans are no longer romantically involved, we will love and take care of them together," they continued.

Bristowe and Tartick, who got engaged in May 2021, noted that maintaining a friendship is "incredibly important" to them.

"We feel grateful to be ending our engagement with love and respect for each other. It’s heartbreaking and sad to say goodbye, but our care and admiration for one another will never die. We are beyond thankful for the memories made together, and for your support of us and the boys throughout the years," they wrote.

The reality stars shared that "moving forward we will always have that level of support for each other," and that although they aren't sure what the future holds, they hope fans can "hold space" for them in their hearts.

Bristowe appeared as a contestant on The Bachelor in 2015 as a before becoming the Bachelorette for the show's 11th season. She got engaged to contestant Shawn Booth during her season, however, the pair called it quits in 2018.