Beautiful Reason to Buy Bananas Even If You Don’t Eat Them

The perfect banana is that beautiful bright yellow outside peel without any green or brown, right? After all, it means it's perfectly ripe.

Meanwhile, when we notice those bananas sitting on the counter start to brown, we tend to either plop them in pancakes or banana bread, maybe even a protein shake, or eventually just throw them away.

Then there are those of us who aren't fans of eating bananas at all, so how wonderful that there's another way to take advantage of their nutrients.

As bananas ripen, the brown spots that develop are actually increased antioxidants. According to the Physicians Mutual website, the browner they are, the more antioxidant-rich bananas become, helping our immune systems.

Meanwhile, we already know that bananas are nutrient-dense, with fiber, vitamins, and antioxidants, and that they are potassium-rich. According to the Medline Plus website, potassium is a necessary mineral and type of electrolyte. It helps our nerves, muscles, and heart.

So, how about this wonderfully healthy way to utilize browning bananas?

According to the Healthline website, all the good stuff in bananas is also good for our skin, including potassium, antioxidants, as well as vitamins B-6 and C. So now it's time to put that mashed banana on your skin. It helps with some key things we love for beauty and healthy skin.

Increased Collagen

Glowing Skin While Fighting Free Radicals

Moisturizing

Even creating your own mask with some honey, yogurt, or avocado adds nutrients to your skin. Sugar is often used as an added exfoliant in these homemade concoctions.

Now, obviously, eating these foods is what makes them healthy for our skin, but since we're talking overly ripe bananas, why not try this so you're not just tossing those useful bananas away?

