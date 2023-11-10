Will the real Barbenheimer please stand up? And apparently, it's going to happen in the form of a movie called, you guessed it, Barbenheimer, possibly by the end of the year. But more on that in a minute.

Picture it: your name is Barbara Oppenheimer, nicknamed "Barbie" for much of your life and related to the Oppenheimer family from the movie.

You're a loving grandmother playing with your adorable grandchildren living in suburban Boston, Mass. Now your family and friends sometimes even jokingly call you Barbenhiemer. As I'm sure you know, that was the nickname for the opening weekend of the two most anticipated movies of the summer: Barbie and Oppenheimer.

Barbara "Barbie" Oppenheimer Barbara "Barbie" Oppenheimer loading...

As I mentioned she's related to J. Robert Oppenheimer, who the movie Oppenheimer is about. She was born Barbara Burrington and changed her last name to Oppenheimer when she married Donald Oppenheimer back in 1980.

Now, she can't say her name without people asking if it's her real name. She's fine with that and enjoys the fun of just rolling with it. But will she be when the next movie comes out?

According to the Vulture website, a B-movie veteran is planning to cash in on the phenomenon of the Barbie and Oppenheimer movies coming out at the same time creating the Barbenheimer effect. It's going to be about a doll scientist who builds an atomic bomb to take out humanity called Barbenheimer, due to go straight to video after filming starts. Some say that will happen at the end of December 2023 while others, according to Vulture.com say filming starts in 2024.

PS: I jumped on LinkedIn and searched the name Barbara Oppenheimer and there are 10 more listed throughout the country.

Target's List of the Top Toys in 2023 Target released their Top Toys 2023 list. Here are some of the toys you can expect to see on your kid's wish lists this year. Gallery Credit: Danielle Kootman