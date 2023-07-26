Barbie Beach House Experience Part of New Theme Park Planned for 2024

We're all just living in Barbie's world now.

On the (pink) heels of a successful weekend for the "Barbie" movie at the box office, comes the news that the brand will be heavily featured as part of a new theme park scheduled to open next year.

Mattel Adventure Park is currently being built in Glendale, Arizona near State Farm Stadium.

Iconic names from the toy brand have already been announced as featured attractions including Hot Wheels, He-Man and, of course, Barbie.

According to a press release from the City of Glendale, the Barbie Beach House will feature multiple ways for fans to immerse themselves in Barbie's world.

There will be a Barbie "flying theater" that will take riders on a virtual journey through the ocean and outer space.

The Dream Closet Experience will reportedly use hologram technology to "help curate the ultimate wardrobe."

When you're finished, you can kick back on the Barbie Rooftop and enjoy some pink drinks.

Mattel Adventure Park was initially announced in 2022 with plans for a 2023 open. AZFamily.com attributed the construction holdup to "supply chain issues and other delays."

The park is now on track to open in 2024. You can monitor the construction crew's progress via a live cam on the theme park's website.

"The expansion of this flagship attraction brings together the largest representation of Mattel's beloved brands in a live space as never before," Julie Freeland, Senior Director of Global Location Based Entertainment for Mattel, said in a press release.

For He-Man fans,Castle Grayskull will be constructed as a massive laser tag arena.

Hot Wheels will be represented with a "double-looping launch coaster" according to the Mattel Adventure Park website.

Ready to pack up your pink convertible and head to Arizona so you can get in line? You can already sign-up for a chance to be among the first to experience Mattel Adventure Park.

