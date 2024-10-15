Bath & Body Works Apologizes for ‘KKK’ Candle Controversy

Bath & Body Works has issued an apology after their "Snowed In" holiday candle scent was met with backlash due to its eyebrow-raising design.



The candle's label went viral for all the wrong reasons when many dubbed it "offensive" due to its design looking more like a group of Ku Klux Klan hoods than a snowflake.

Some even dubbed "Snowed In" the "KKKandle."



Amid backlash, a spokesperson for Bath & Body Works released a statement insisting the design was "unintentional," and that the company is working diligently to get the product removed from shelves in stores and online.

"At Bath & Body Works, we are committed to listening to our teams and customers, and committed to fixing any mistakes we make — even those that are unintentional like this one," the spokesperson said, according to People.

"We apologize to anyone we’ve offended and are swiftly working to have this item removed and are evaluating our process going forward," they added.

Controversial Bath & Body Works Candle Pulled From Shelves Following Backlash

People flocked to social media to share their outrage toward the candle shortly after its release.

"Bath & Body Works needs to fire all the people who approved this candle artwork," one person wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

"Really B&BW!!? If we noticed, I'm sure you did too, but you gave the 'go ahead anyway!" another person tweeted.



The Ku Klux Klan was founded following the Civil War in order to inflict terror on Black Americans.

The Anti-Defamation League states that "the image of a hooded Klansman has become a popular hate symbol itself, displayed on t-shirts and tattoos by white supremacists around the world."