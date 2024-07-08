This Elaborate, Stunning ‘Yankee Candle’ Compound Is Still for Sale, but Why?

An indoor water park, tennis, and basketball courts, a two-story arcade, bowling alley, clubhouse, pool cabana, spa, two car barns, and two guest houses are all on these park-like grounds with fountains, pergolas, ponds, and waterfalls.

The spa is 55,000 square feet, and the indoor water park is inspired by the Bellagio in Las Vegas. Plus, there's also a 4,000 square-foot stage where bands such as Hall and Oates, The Doobie Brothers, plus KC and The Sunshine Band have played, and don't forget the nine-hole golf course.

To get around, the family uses golf carts if they don't feel like ambling along the many pathways. That's because this sprawling western Massachusetts compound sits on more than 60 acres of land, with 120,000 square feet of space, and eight buildings in total.

Oh, just wait until you see the photos.

Listed by Johnny Hatem, Jr of Douglas Elliman Real Estate, it was owned by the late Yankee Candle founder Michael James Kittredge II passed on to his son. Once listed at $23 million it's in the town of Leverett an hour north of Hartford, Connecticut, and two hours west of Boston.

Now the listing says "price upon request." Is this because it's not selling and has been on the market for at least a year? It's in stunning condition so it appears it's just going to take a specific buyer as most multi-million dollar homes at this level do.

The main house itself is smaller than the spa at 25,000 square feet and has two kitchens. In total, there are 16 bedrooms and 25 bathrooms. Hosting guests, colleagues, and philanthropic events is a breeze in this sanctuary, all of which were big parts of Michael's lifestyle and showroom-style garages with his car collection.

Mick, Michael's son, who founded Kringle Candle Company with his father in 2009, is selling the home after his father passed away just before the pandemic.

Okay, let's take a tour now.

Yankee Candle Owner's Massachusetts Estate for Sale Has Arcade, Indoor Water Park, Bowling Alley, Golf Course Johnny Hatem Jr with Douglas Elliman Real Estate listing 113 Juggler Meadow Road, Everett, MA Gallery Credit: Jolana Miller